Salazar leaves early for Indians with forearm tightness

Cleveland Indians pitcher Danny Salazar has left his start early due to tightness in his right forearm.
Salazar finished four innings at Minnesota on Friday night, allowing five hits, four runs, two walks and two homers while striking out four over 76 pitches. He left with a 5-4 lead. The Indians announced that Salazar was pulled as a precaution.
The right-hander has not won in seven starts since July 19, his first after the All-Star break. Salazar (11-6) was on the disabled list for two-plus weeks in early August with elbow inflammation.
