UNO tabs Jeff Lorio as men's golf head coach

The University of New Orleans has named Jeff Lorio head coach of the Privateers' golf program.
UNO Athletics Director Derek Morel said Friday that Lorio will replace long-time coach Chris McCarter, who retired in June.
Lorio joins UNO after spending the last three years at Loyola University, including the last two as head coach of both the Wolfpacks' men's and women's golf teams.
He takes over a New Orleans program that posted its best finish at the 2016 Southland Conference Championship since joining the league prior to the 2013-14 season.
Prior to his time at Loyola, Lorio was an assistant golf professional at Metairie County Club, from 1999-2001.
Morel says he's confident Lorio will elevate UNO's program.
