CCU's Billings talks team and starting

Hear from Conway quarterback Peyton Derrick and check out some big plays from the Horry County-based Tigers' win over the Florence-based Wilson Tigers. Conway won 35-7 and bounced back from a tough loss against Wando last week.
Coastal Carolina defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Cory Bailey believes defensive end Marcus Williamson will be a player to watch and will need to be accounted for at all times by opposing offenses.
Loris football coach Jamie Snider led his team to a hard-fought victory over St. James on Friday night in Week 0 to improve to 5-1 all time against the Sharks in his tenure with the Lions. Loris also overcame some woes as at least five Lions players missed a significant portion of the game due to cramps, dehydration and minor injuries. Hear from Snider and senior quarterback Clay Faircloth and check out some scenes from the game.