CCU's Billings talks team and starting

Georgetown High graduate Michael Billings Jr. discusses choosing Coastal Carolina and the opportunity to start at safety in the season opener at Lamar.
Sights, sounds and reactions from Loris football's win over St. James

Loris football coach Jamie Snider led his team to a hard-fought victory over St. James on Friday night in Week 0 to improve to 5-1 all time against the Sharks in his tenure with the Lions. Loris also overcame some woes as at least five Lions players missed a significant portion of the game due to cramps, dehydration and minor injuries. Hear from Snider and senior quarterback Clay Faircloth and check out some scenes from the game.

