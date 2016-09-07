The Latest: Anti-corruption body alerted to US Open match

0:51 Sampson sparks CCU with 71-yard int return Pause

1:23 Henderson ties scoring record as CCU offense erupts

0:43 Reaction, sights and sounds from Conway football's win over Wilson on Thursday night

1:33 Brad Redding's weekly golf tip (Aug. 30, 2016)

2:25 CCU lineman Ekwonike evolving on, off field

1:48 From Australia to Myrtle Beach for the World Am

0:58 Sights, sounds and reaction from Socastee football's comeback win over North Brunswick

0:22 CCU defensive end Marcus Williamson is "a force to be reckoned with"

1:12 Brad Redding golf tip (Aug. 23, 2016)

2:36 Sights, sounds and reactions from Loris football's win over St. James