Green and Hodge rally Prairie View past Texas Southern 29-25

Trey Green threw two touchdown passes to KhaDarel Hodge and Prairie View A&M opened the season and its new stadium with a 29-25 victory over Texas Southern on Sunday night.
Prairie View briefly surrendered its fourth-quarter lead when Averion Hurts' 2-yard TD run put Texas Southern up 25-22 with 8:55 left. The Panthers retook the lead and capped the scoring less than two minutes later on Green's second TD pass to Hodge.
Prairie View scored 16 straight points in the first six minutes of the second half — Green threw a 9-yard TD pass to Hodge, Damond Jackson sacked Texas Southern's Hurts for a safety. and Green scored on a 1-yard keeper — for a 22-17 lead with 9:08 left in the third quarter.
Derrick Griffin had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown for Texas Southern. Tigers starting quarterback Jay Christophe left the game with a leg injury late in the first half.
The game was delayed twice for more than two hours in the first half because of lightning in the area.
Comments