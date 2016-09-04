Chisenhall's single caps 3-run 9th as Indians beat Marlins

Lonnie Chisenhall capped a three-run rally with a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning against Fernando Rodney, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Sunday.
Chisenhall's hit dropped in front of a sliding Ichiro Suzuki in right field and scored pinch-runner Michael Martinez, giving the AL Central leaders their sixth straight win.
Jose Ramirez's two-run single - also with two outs - tied it.
Rodney (2-4) allowed three runs, two hits, three walks and threw two wild pitches in two-thirds of an inning.
Indians manager Terry Francona was ejected earlier in the inning for arguing when Jason Kipnis struck out on a check-swing call.
Cody Allen (3-5) pitched two-thirds of an inning to help the Indians complete a three-game sweep and maintain a 5 1/2 game lead over Detroit.
Suzuki's ninth-inning double off Andrew Miller broke a 3-all tie. Martin Prado added a sacrifice fly, giving Miami a two-run lead.
Miami has dropped eight of nine.
Rodney walked pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer and Carlos Santana on eight pitches to start the inning. Kipnis couldn't check his swing on an 0-2 count when Rodney threw a wild pitch, allowing the runners to move up a base.
Third base umpire Mark Ripperger ruled Kipnis went around and Francona was ejected by plate umpire Joe West for arguing.
Rodney walked Mike Napoli before Ramirez singled to left and tied the game.
Kipnis' two-run single in the seventh gave Cleveland a 3-2 lead, but J.T. Realmuto tied the game with a leadoff homer in the eighth off Bryan Shaw.
Marlins starter Tom Koehler pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits.
Danny Salazar matched a career high with 11 strikeouts and allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. The run scored in the third when catcher Chris Gimenez was charged with an error after missing a throw home.
BULLPEN DAY
The Indians open a four-game series with Houston on Monday. Right-hander Mike Clevinger will start but is expected to go only a couple of innings in what will be a game pitched by relievers. Right-hander Josh Tomlin, who has been removed from the rotation, could also be used early in the game.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Marlins: OF Marcell Ozuna (sore left wrist) was out of the lineup again and is considered day-to-day.
Indians: C Yan Gomes (separated right shoulder) has begun throwing to bases. The team hopes to activate him later this month.
UP NEXT
Marlins: RHP Jake Esch will make his second major league start in the opener of a three-game home series against Philadelphia.
Indians: Clevinger is 2-1 with a 5.30 ERA in 11 appearances. His last six outings have been as a reliever.
