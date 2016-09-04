Delle Donne scores 35, Sky beat Stars for 4th straight win

Elena Delle Donne made 12 of 20 shots and scored 35 points to help the Chicago Sky beat the San Antonio Stars 97-73 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.
Chicago was ahead 73-63 after three quarters and Delle Donne scored 10 of the Sky's first 11 points of the fourth for an 84-67 lead.
Delle Donne made 3 of 4 3-pointers, 8 of 9 free throws and also had six rebounds. She has scored at least 23 points in all three games against San Antonio this season.
Tamera Young, Imani Boyette and Cappie Pondexter each scored 10 points for Chicago (15-13), which matched its longest winning streak of the season. The Sky had 25 assists on 34 made field goals and outrebounded the Stars 36-25.
Monique Currie scored 20 points, hitting all 10 of her free throws, and Moriah Jefferson added 18 points for San Antonio (6-22). The Stars were just 2 of 15 from distance.
Comments