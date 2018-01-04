School closings for Friday due to inclement weather

Breaking News Alerts

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 12:50 PM

Here are the school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 5 due to winter weather along the Grand Strand.

Please send information regarding closings and delays to sneditors@thesunnews.com.

Public schools

Georgetown County Schools will be closed on for all students and staff and will return to a normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 8.

Horry County Schools will be closed as well. The school cancellation also applies to all extracurricular activities throughout this weekend. All 240 and 246-day employees should report to work tomorrow as driving conditions permit.

Horry County Schools will return to a normal schedule on Monday, Jan. 8.

The Sun News will continue to update this list as more schools announce closings.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

