Hillary, girl ... too soon; too soon

Community gathers to remember Baby Horry, Baby Grace

Community members gathered at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway Monday afternoon to remember Baby Boy Horry and Grace Carlson Santa Cruz, dubbed “Baby Grace.” The Horry County Coroner's Office holds the ceremony each year to remember the infants, but also in the hopes that new information with come to light in the case of Baby Horry, who was found abandoned in December 2008 off Meadowbrook Drive.