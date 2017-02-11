The new basic economy airfares are insane | From the Belle Tower

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds Pause

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:56 USC trustee on owning Adolf Hitler painting and displaying it in SC museum

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

2:04 Kensington students jump rope to raise funding for heart disease

1:17 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Feb. 13 - 19

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach