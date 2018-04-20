This guy's betting on Brad Dean in his new, challenging endeavor

Since retiring and moving to McClellanville, I've been far removed from what might be called the Myrtle Beach loop.
So I've had to watch from afar as many of the Grand Strand movers and shakers I once knew passed on to other jobs in other cities or into blissful retirement. Sadly, some, like Murrell Inlet's beloved Mickey Spillane, died.
In recent days, I read of the passing of two other friends - Dan Gray, owner of River Oaks Golf Course and one of Horry County's seven Democrats, and Tori Campbell, the once indefatigable director of Friendship House. My wife, once a volunteer at Friendship House, was especially touched by her death.
In the next few weeks there will be another passing, this one a happy one.
Brad Dean, who I met in the early 90s when he was general manager of the new Hard Rock Café, resigned after 15 years as president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, where he watched Grand Strand tourism grow to about 18 million visitors in 2017
He is heading to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico as CEO of the Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) - a fancy term for Tourism's Top Dog.
Dean leaves an organization in the midst of a lawsuit over its use of public funds, but I'm too far removed from that issue to comment on its merits. I'll let the courts figure it out.
What I will say is that I can't think of a better person to help this island territory in its economic recovery from Hurricane Maria.
I'm not alone. Listen to DMO Chairman Jon Barstow:
"Brad has an impressive record of revenue growth, destination marketing, product development and community building, both in public and private.
"He is a practical and influential leader with nearly 25 successful years in the travel, tourism, meetings and hospitality industries.''
Just as in South Carolina, tourism is one of Puerto Rico's main industries; it welcomed some 10 million visitors in 2016.
Of course it is still struggling to recover from Maria, but by all accounts, tourism is already making a comeback.
About 120 hotels have reopened, its airport is fully operational and the cruise ships are returning. (U.S. citizens, by the way, don't need a passport to visit.)
Last month, USA Today listed two Puerto Rican destinations No. 1 and No. 2 among its Top 10 Best Caribbean Attractions. No. 1 was El Yunqua National Forest and No. 2 was Old San Jose.
El Yunqua's tropical rainforest is still closed as workers open roads and clear debris, but the beaches, hotels and restaurants around San Jose are open and ready for visitors. Resorts are expected to open soon.
Many of us witnessed just this week Puerto Rico's continuing troubles when a power outage left all of the island in the dark - and threatened a heralded two-game series between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins, an event scheduled by Major League Baseball specifically to promote Puerto Rico tourism.
Eventually electricity was restored to hospitals and Hiram Bithorn Stadium so the second game could go on and the world could watch Puerto Rico's joyous baseball fans. (The 16-inning game gave fans a lot of time to cheer.)
Most everything else, unfortunately, remained in the dark - one more indication of the severe challenges facing Brad Dean as he passes on to this new endeavor.
Based on his work in Myrtle Beach, I'm betting he's up to the job.
Contact Bob Bestler at bestler6@tds.net.
