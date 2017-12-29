Suggested lynching? Threats to journalists more scary than playful these days

Remembering Lt. Randy Gerald

Marking 16 years since his death, family, friends and law enforcement gather around the grave of Lt. Randy Gerald outside of Loris on Friday. Gerald was driving home from a shift at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2001, when he stopped to help a man and woman after what appeared to be a car accident on U.S. 701. The man, Boyd Meekins, shot and killed Gerald and shot at the woman as she ran away. Meekins is serving a life sentence for killing Gerald.