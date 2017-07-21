In this Aug. 15, 2014 photo, Captain Randy Moore, left, and co-pilot Mark Johnson, right, fly a Convair 580 test plane during a flight demo of the Honeywell InturVue weather radar over Florida. Advances in radar are helping pilots avoid storms that can injure and upset passengers and even damage planes.
In this Aug. 15, 2014 photo, Captain Randy Moore, left, and co-pilot Mark Johnson, right, fly a Convair 580 test plane during a flight demo of the Honeywell InturVue weather radar over Florida. Advances in radar are helping pilots avoid storms that can injure and upset passengers and even damage planes. Alan Diaz AP
In this Aug. 15, 2014 photo, Captain Randy Moore, left, and co-pilot Mark Johnson, right, fly a Convair 580 test plane during a flight demo of the Honeywell InturVue weather radar over Florida. Advances in radar are helping pilots avoid storms that can injure and upset passengers and even damage planes. Alan Diaz AP

Bob Bestler

July 21, 2017 3:04 PM

I once had Secret security clearance. Soon after, I realized I should stick to newspapers

By Bob Bestler

For The Sun News

All this recent talk about White House security clearances sent me to my personal archives and the security clearance I received 50 years ago.

It came when I began working at Honeywell, Inc., in Minneapolis during my final year at the University of Minnesota.

I had spent most of my college days in rather nefarious employment. Since leaving the Marine Corps, I had worked at a liquor store as a deliveryman, then at various saloons as a bartender and once, in the summer, as a Teamster at the Joseph Schmidt Brewery.

Friends in journalism school argued that none of these, while interesting, were preparing me for a career in newspapers.

I know, I said, but they pay well. Who could live on the salary of a part-time journalist?

Eventually, I conceded the point, went to the bulletin board at school and applied for a job as part-time copy editor at Honeywell.

The company needed someone familiar with the English language to edit highly competitive defense proposals from Honeywell scientists and engineers, turning their half-sentences and complex formulas into full paragraphs that a Lockheed executive could understand.

But first I had to get a Secret security clearance. I think Secret is the lowest rung on the American security ladder, so I wasn’t worried.

The reason for the clearance was spelled out by my boss:

“This employee will require access to all secret phases of Honeywell contracts on air-to-surface missiles.”

Wow. Heavy stuff and a long way from figuring the precise ingredients in a drink called a Side Car.

But I needed the work and I was ready to open my life to Uncle Sam.

I listed every school I attended from 1947 through 1967. I listed my recent jobs (sadly, each one was alcohol-related). I listed immediate family and three relatives I had in Germany (two cousins and a great uncle, none of whom I ever met).

I listed five friends as personal references. Finding five was easy back then; today, after writing a newspaper column for 28 years, it might not be so easy to find five.

I even listed my one traffic violation, for having an open bottle in the car ($35 fine, big money at the time).

The thing is, I came clean. I bared all. I sang like a canary. I told the Defense Department stuff my mom didn’t know – that embarrassing traffic violation, for instance.

In the end, I received my Secret clearance and spent the next nine months poring over sensitive documents with a red pencil, inserting nouns and verbs and even an occasional adjective.

Generally speaking, I had no idea what Honeywell’s scientists were talking about, but I guess I faked it enough to be offered a full-time job when graduation neared.

I had to admit to my bosses that I was out of my league editing high-fallutin’ scientific stuff.

I’d better stick with ordinary, everyday stuff, thank you. I’d better stick with newspapers.

Contact Bob Bestler at bestler6@tds.net.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New coach Garren discusses CCU men's golf (Video)

New coach Garren discusses CCU men's golf (Video) 2:18

New coach Garren discusses CCU men's golf (Video)
Carolina Forest to look at incorporation, special tax district options 2:08

Carolina Forest to look at incorporation, special tax district options
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.20 1:51

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.20

View More Video