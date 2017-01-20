I may never vote for her, but Nikki Haley does South Carolina proud

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.20 Pause

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

2:29 Lauren Mills of Murphy's on the Ocean in Cherry Grove makes a perfect Margarita | Hot Pour

2:12 Conway outlasts Carolina Forest in boys basketball

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip