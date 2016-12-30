Hoping for a happy and healthy 2017 with less TV and at least one round of 77

1:09 Highlights of Beach Ball Classic 3-point and slam dunk contest Pause

1:36 2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame