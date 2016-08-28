Oh what to do with a $100 Hayrack gift certificate

Besides the plastic fan that I had won a decade ago at The Dollar Store, of which I wasn’t even allowed to claim for quite some time as I had filled out the raffle ticket with the name, ‘Pam Banana’ (long story, you have to read the book. Did I mention it’s still available on amazon.com? Never too early to begin your Christmas shopping! And you can get a used copy really cheap, for people you hate), instead of Pam Stone, I never win anything.