Shutdown showdown – again

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Pelicans host annual Bark in the Park Pause 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 0:27 Officers surround Murrells Inlet home 0:19 Heavy police presence outside Murrells Inlet home 1:36 Jason Lesley talks about standoff at Murrells Inlet home 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:28 Standoff suspect surrenders to police 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Here’s a look back at the first 100 days in 100 seconds. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy