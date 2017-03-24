Art as soul food - a tough yet essential case to make

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case Pause

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

2:20 Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'