Don’t be fooled; more of your hard-earned money won’t fix South Carolina’s roads

There’s no detour around this issue: South Carolina roads and bridges need repair. However, I strongly disagree that the only way to fix our roads is to raid your wallet.
Let’s think back a bit. The billions raised by the penny tax over several decades have not fixed education. The tens of millions raised by the cigarette tax have not fixed Medicaid. Likewise, another $600 million taken out of your wallet every year, one dime at a time (per the House legislation), will not fix our roads. Instead, we’ll all be standing here 10 or 20 years from now asking the same sort of questions that we ask of K-12 education and Medicaid: where did all our money go, and why are roads still broken?
I oppose raising your taxes--period. I cannot support taking the fruits of your labor in the name of fixing our government, as if your hard-earned money is pixie dust that will magically make everything better. Hardworking taxpayers should not have to be punished for the failure of government to use your money wisely in the first place.
We often hear that a state agency cannot operate in 2017 on a 1987 budget (the last time politicians successfully raided your wallet at the gas pump). But how true is this statement? Is SCDOT really operating on the same basis as it was in 1987, or even just a few years ago?
Nope. The state budget contained approximately $1.3 billion for our roads and bridges in fiscal year 2005, when I entered the Senate. The state budget contained $2.2 billion for our infrastructure in the last fiscal year. We’re budgeting almost 70 percent more on our roads and bridges now than in 2005. Yet, we’re told by politicians that this isn’t enough.
The politicians tell us that you must pay more because more people live here. But state records indicate that the population has only grown by 15 percent between 2005 and 2016. Our 70 percent spending growth should have accommodated a 15 percent population growth. Yet, the politicians still say it is not enough.
They tell us that we have to spend more because South Carolina, as a state, owns more of its road miles than any other state. SCDOT reported 66,239 public road miles in 2005. It reported 76,249 road miles in 2015 (the last year available). Our 70 percent spending growth should have accommodated the maintenance and repair of 15 percent more road miles, but the politicians still say it is not enough.
The facts make it clear that dumping more money into a broken system is not the solution to our roads problem in South Carolina. The answer lies in how we spend the money, and I support these few, simple changes to our infrastructure spending and governance policies.
We have to remove politics from infrastructure spending, and that means eliminating the politically appointed, and therefore politically motivated, SCDOT Commission in favor of a cabinet agency headed by a gubernatorial appointee.
One person, elected statewide, would be accountable for our roads and bridges. Taxpayers could decide every four years if that person is doing the job and make a change, if they so choose.
We must transfer local roads to local governments, with the requisite funding, and allow local taxpayers to make local decisions through their locally elected officials.
Filling potholes should come before cutting ribbons. We must prioritize, in statute, maintenance and repair over new construction. SCDOT spends far more on new construction than on fixing the existing roads and bridges.
We must abolish the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank. It was created to fund the needed Ravenel Bridge in Charleston. But since then, it has become a piggy bank for politically popular projects that further seep money away from maintenance and repair--and raise our debt. It must go away.
I believe that the adoption of these reforms will make a huge difference in the condition of our roads and bridges. Simply taking more money out of your wallet, without changing anything about the business as usual, won’t help us unclog the drain in Columbia.
I oppose perpetuating the status quo, and as your lieutenant governor, I oppose all efforts to raid your wallet.
The writer became the 92nd Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina in January.
