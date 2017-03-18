We are not receptive to KKK’s message

“It concerns me that Asheboro and Randolph County must have an image that these people think they would be welcome. We’ve been here since 1997 and haven’t seen an unwelcome side from the people. I pray these people will move along. They are not welcome.”
That post on The Courier-Tribune Facebook page – one of dozens – caught my attention.
Written in response to an article on the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan’s intentions to rally in Asheboro May 6, Marcia Daniel’s comment sums up what angers us most, those of us who love our All-America City and our county, those of us who have worked so diligently to make this community a great place to live, work and do business.
Why does the Klan think we would be receptive to its message?
Because 76.55 percent of our voters cast a ballot for Donald Trump and this group has paraded in celebration of his victory? Because we are rural – and therefore “rednecks” ripe for a message of hatred and division?
Well, think again.
As Asheboro Mayor David Smith so eloquently put it in an interview with staff writer Chip Womick on Monday:
“The people of Asheboro have worked too hard to unify our community to let an outside group come in and spread racist views without raising our voices loudly in protest. They may have a right to peacefully assemble, but we also have a right to object at the top of our collective voice.
“… It’s a shame that we spent countless hours collaborating as a community to win the coveted All-America City award last year, only to be reminded that forces of division are out there seeking to tear communities down. If anything, this announcement strengthens my resolve to make Asheboro the most inclusive and welcoming city in North Carolina to all.”
Add our resolve to his.
Newspapers do not often step out of the role of objective reporter. We take our duties as the Fourth Estate – the watchdogs and guardians of the public interest – seriously. We take our stance of upholding First Amendment rights seriously, too, believing free speech and the diversity of opinion make us stronger, not weaker.
We even defend the Klan’s right to voice its opinions.
But we do not – and the vast, vast, vast majority of Asheboro and Randolph folks do not – condone or welcome their hateful ideologies, their hijacking of Christian values to demean and despise our brothers and sisters of different races, ethnicities and religions. We have no place for it in a community that is working to grow and build and come together.
So why even give them the time of day?
To those who questioned The Courier-Tribune for publishing articles about the Klan coming here – “Why, why, why do we put that in our local paper. I’m very disappointed,” one lamented on Facebook – this is why. Newspapers have to report what’s going on, good and bad. We can’t sweep unpleasant realities under the rug and hope they go away because they don’t – and won’t – without exposure.
“There is an idea out there that if you ignore the klan, or you ignore white supremacists, they are going to disappear. That doesn’t really have any basis in reality,” writes the Redneck Revolt, a group that monitors and researches the Klan and others of their ilk, and is planning a counter-demonstration in Asheboro.
“You can’t just ignore creeping fascism. You can’t just ignore racism. This is something they’re doing to support their worldview, and to induct new members, and it’s important to keep tabs on it.”
As your paper, we will continue to do just that.
As a community, we will continue to demonstrate the qualities that make us an All-America City, a place where hateful rhetoric will find no fertile soil.
The writer is editor of The Courier-Tribune in Asheboro, North Carolina.
