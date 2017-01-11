Calling out Trump’s ‘lies’ carries risks for news media

3:25 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference Pause

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:42 Horry County could close bars at 2 a.m.

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse