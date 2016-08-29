Yellow journalism returns in time for 2016 elections

Objective newspapers print political information outlining the truth, both good and bad, about the candidates regardless of their political affiliation.
Prior to the so-called “progressive movement,” most of the media was much more objective in its reporting, especially in the political arena. Reports printed were both the positive and negative of each candidate and used the op-ed columns for commentary.
We were “allowed” to think for ourselves then.
Progressives now feel that by providing one-sided coverage of the candidates they are helping us choose the candidate that is best for America when in reality their choice is what is best for their way of thinking. In other words, progressives do not think that we are capable of thinking for ourselves.
Believe it or not, most of us still can make up our own minds when both sides of the story are presented. Many newspaper reporting borders on yellow journalism, as evidenced by the context of the majority of its news items taken from many media sources which literally wrestle with the truth when openly supporting one candidate.
The consistent printing of slanted news reports, strategically placed with large eye-catching headlines, just highlights political bias and does a disservice to subscribers and readers. We, the subscribers and readers, deserve better. And you, as an editor, have a moral obligation to provide an accurate and balanced “rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey would say, and leave the vitriol to the op-ed column.
Paul Jordan, Carolina Shores, North Carolina
