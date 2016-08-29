Politicians are clueless about how to fix S.C. roads

The politics of today (both sides) are driving the American people to the brink of insanity. Whenever I read an article that is opposite of my thinking, I just quit reading and turn the page. But the article in the Sunday edition of The Sun News regarding South Carolina roads made my blood boil.
One side of the legislature argues to increase the gas tax. The other wants to change the structure of the transportation department. The article read: “Gov. Haley cited the Trans. Dept. recently approved a $21 million beautification project proposed by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia.”
How insane is this? This just proves that the people in charge of spending our tax dollars are out of touch with constituents and don't have a clue to reality. Next time, vote wisely.
Helen Frangelli, Pawleys Island
