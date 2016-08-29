Dr. King wouldn’t like Black Lives Matter

A couple of points should be considered when viewing the so-called Black Lives Matter protests.
First, what about the non-black spouses of mixed-race marriages and their children? Does not their lives matter? Second, and most important, is what this movement has morphed into. Gone are the days of Dr. King when protests were peaceful and effective. What we have today are not protests. When protesters target individuals, destroy property, loot, disrespect police and try to kill people, they are no longer protesters - they are terrorists and should be treated as such.
Charles Klein, Yorktown, Virginia
