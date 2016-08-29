The Sun News is still biased against Trump

I find it amazing that the headlines on a 4 column article insinuate that Donald Trump is biased. That is because The Sun News is as biased as the rest of the liberal media. The article is more about his father, not him.
Only when you get to the end of the article does it say: “While there is no evidence that Trump personally set the rental policies at his father’s properties, he was on hand while they were in place ...” yada yada yada.
Fairness? Sun News, how about trying that?
How about Hilliar Clinton's praise of former Sen. Robert Byrd, who was without a doubt biased against minorities? Where is that covered?
Gail Peterson, Myrtle Beach
