Clinton Foundation does great, important work

Donald Trump and Republican efforts to vilify the Clinton Foundation are scandalous.
This foundation provides aid instead of war to the world’s poor. The Clinton Foundation gives:
1) Food for American school kids
2) Farm aid to increase crop yields in underdeveloped countries
3) Reduction of greenhouse gas plans worldwide
4) HIV/AIDS medication and eradication assistance worldwide
5) Industrial growth advice
This charitable aid includes the U.S. and 70 countries outside of America. The idea that our state department shouldn’t work with such organizations is absurd.
The Clinton Foundation makes friends in the U.S. and abroad instead of only bombs and blood.
Gary A. Ling, North Charleston
