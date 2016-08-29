Backpack Buddies so much more than Vienna sausages

Re “Vienna sausages for poor people? Come on” letter by Beverly Watrous.
As a volunteer for this fantastic nonprofit organization, Backpack Buddies, operated entirely by volunteers, I was upset by her comments. It is also disappointing to realize that there are apparently residents in this area who are not familiar with the goals and operations of this group, which has been feeding hungry children for more than 27 years. For bringing this to our attention, I am grateful.
I could fill a newspaper page of information about BPB, but I will limit my comments to addressing what she doesn’t get. The women shown filling paper bags are doing so in our facility on Forestbrook Road in Myrtle Beach, not a community kitchen. By the way, there are men who also volunteer to help pack.
No, the bags are not filled with Vienna sausage. One can of this product is placed in the bag with 6 or 7 other items, which may include a can of chicken noodle soup, a can of pasta, a cup of pudding or fruit, a package of crackers and peanut butter. The exact items depends on the products which have been donated or purchased; monetary donations are used to purchase additional food.
Volunteers from the Knights of Columbus of St. Michael Church deliver the crates of bags to elementary and middle schools in Horry County. The school personnel, not BPB volunteers, screen the children and decide who is eligible The goal is to give the child food for the weekend. It has not been an attempt to change their nutrition. Obviously, it is insane to expect that poultry, fish and other meat would be placed in the bags.
To Ms. Watrous, or any other interested resident, I would offer a visit to 2523 Forestbrook Road, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
I, personally, am there Tuesday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. But any volunteer would be please to orient you. Or you might check out our website at help4kidsssc,org.
Who knows? You might become interested in volunteering!
The writer lives in Murrells Inlet.
