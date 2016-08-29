Police are not targeting black men. Stop claiming they are.

The major media blows it out of proportion and demonizes the police when a black person is killed by police. Infowars.com reported that black Harvard Professor Roland Fryer said there's no racial bias when officers fire on suspects, according to his study. And black suspects are less likely to be shot than other suspects.
Unarmed whites have been killed by black policemen without any media coverage or cries of racial bias by the media. Sheriff David Clarke cited a study by Timothy Johnson of Toledo University that disproves the claim by the major media and Black Lives Matter that police practice racial discrimination. The study found that twice as many white men are killed in police use of force situations than black men. Sheriff Clarke calls Black Lives Matter a hate group. John McTernan says Black Lives Matter should be considered a terrorist organization and there's a petition to have it recognized by our government as such.
Black lives matter to the major media and liberals only when they are killed by police. Black people commit half of all murders and 91 percent of blacks are murdered by black-on-black crime. The liberal major media and black people support abortion, which has killed more than 55 million, of which more than 15 million were black.
Black men are the fastest-growing converts to Islam. The killer of the five policemen in Dallas “liked” the Nation of Islam on social media. President Barack Obama hopes to use the killings to push his agenda to federalize all state and local police. National policing like gun confiscation is a step towards martial law and dictatorship.
Respect police because the rule of the law protects us all. The late Christian pastor Martin Luther King, Jr. said, "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools."
D.D. Nave, Elizabethton, Tennessee
