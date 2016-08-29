You can be the opposite sex; I can be Queen of England

I find it ludicrous to take seriously the argument that just because I choose to identify as the sex opposite what I am that that makes it so. I guess if I “identify” as Queen of England I can live in Buckingham Palace!
The transgendered argument is just as ridiculous. We have lost all sense of common sense. And, by the way, is it not the argument of the gay community that they are born that way? Well, then, male or female, you are also born that way and that's the way it is. You don't choose male or female.
You are born that way. The fact that we are even having this discussion is beyond ridiculous.
Roger Bazen, Coward
Comments