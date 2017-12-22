Letters to the editor: I didn’t know I was an environmental zealot until I read Sen. Goldfinch’s op-ed

I didn’t know that I was an environmental zealot until I read Stephen Goldfinch’s opinion piece in the Sun News. All this time I thought I was opposed to seismic testing and offshore oil and gas drilling for other reasons. (By the way I put drilling for oil and gas together because you can’t have one without the other. Like a horse and carriage they go together. Testing, which is proprietary information not available to the public, only shows the possibility of deposits. You have to drill to find out for sure. Deep Water Horizon was an exploratory drill.)
I’m opposed to testing and drilling because as an Eagle Scout I learned to appreciate and care for creation. Does that mean the Boy Scouts of America is full of environmental zealots?
I’m opposed to testing and drilling because I studied economics at Georgia Tech. Even with the best estimates of oil and gas revenue, tourism outperforms oil and gas 27-1. And according to professors at Tech, the longterm energy future is renewables; solar, wind, tides, etc. Does that mean that Georgia Tech is full of environmental zealots?
I’m opposed to testing and drilling because as an infantry officer in the Army I saw what human error can do. This notion was underlined for me when as a Congressional staffer I worked for a member of Congress whose committee was charged with the responsibility of cleaning up the Exxon Vadez spill years ago. (It is still not totally cleaned up.) The cause: human error. Does that mean that those who are concerned about human error are environmental zealots?
Finally, as a Presbyterian minister, I believe we are called to be good stewards of God’s creation. Does that mean that people who oppose testing and drilling for faith reasons are environmental zealots?
Mr. Goldfinch seems to be saying that thousands of regular folks and all the county and city councils, mayors, members of the state legislature and Congressmen up and down the coast are environmental zealots or at the least their puppets. Caveat Emptor, Buyer Beware.
Jim Watkins, Pawleys Island
Senator’s op-ed fails to reveal facts
Where I grew up we had a saying. “If you don’t like the weather, wait three days and it will change.” Our state senator seems to mirror that saying every time he advocates for testing/drilling for oil and gas off of our coast.
In one of his most recent opinion pieces (Sun News, December 17), he soft peddles the oil piece to concentrate on natural gas reserves that might be out there; and says we should do what we can to find it and extract it.
Unfortunately, in his zeal to write off those of us who oppose offshore testing/drilling as “environmental zealots who overlook real environmental issues in exchange for the almighty dollar,” the senator fails to reveal several important facts that make his op-ed piece yet another of his ever-changing arguments.
The “high-paying jobs” he says will benefit local citizens will not. If there are oil jobs, they will go to wildcatters who are skilled in the work and who travel back and forth where the oil rigs are to do the work. There will be no revenue sharing of oil revenues to pay for those roads, schools and public safety jobs he expects from oil drilling. The information about amounts of gas/oil out there will remain the sole property of those who fund the testing and not be made available to us. Finally, the senator forgot to reveal in his op-ed that if there are sufficient reserves to warrant production that might be there, by law, has to be extracted first before any natural gas can be extracted.
So, it is fine for the senator to champion natural gas production in lieu of the more controversial oil but you can’t get one (gas) without first extracting any oil that may be there; and oil and gas are usually found together.
In closing, I’d like to encourage all the town, city, county, state and federal officials who have gone on record opposing the testing/drilling for gas and oil off of our coast to publicly denounce the senator’s claims that they were somehow “duped” into making their opposition known; and that their opposition to such activity was not in the best interest of the State of South Carolina and its citizens.
Jim Mallow, Pawleys Island
Thank you for hosting a special night
Many thanks to Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City for hosting Tidelands Community Hospice’s Night of Remembrance service for Horry County. The special service is one of music, light and hope to remember loved ones who are no longer with us and is part of our Bereavement Services and Programs. We also thank Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church for serving as one of four locations for our twice monthly Bereavement Support Groups.
Though the holiday season can be a difficult time of year, we understand that grief knows no season or length of time. Thanks to the support of a caring community, Tidelands Community Hospice, a community based not-for-profit hospice, is able to provide Bereavement Services and Programs to all adults and children dealing with the loss of a loved one, whether that person was a patient or not.
On behalf of those in our community who are in need Tidelands Community Hospice staff and volunteers, thank members of the community for your continuing support and wish you a New Year filled with hope and joy. For additional information about Tidelands Community Hospice Bereavement Services, please contact Harrison Grey, Bereavement Coordinator @ 843-655-3643.
Barriedel Llorens, foundation director for Tidelands Community Hospice Foundation
Teen Angels fundraiser makes big impact
I thought it was important to share with you what an amazing experience it was to be a part of the Teen Angels North Myrtle Beach High School fundraiser by Wyndham. We raised $11,173.97 from our 2nd Annual Football game, sponsors, cupcake sales, raffles and cash donations!
In addition, we also received countless donations for food, hygiene products and clothing items to help homeless teens in the community. We were able to make a huge difference in these children’s lives not only for Christmas, but all year long!
Bianca Guirguis, North Myrtle Beach
Red Cross volunteers deserve our thank you
Look at your clock. Think about what you’ll be doing in 3.9 hours. Would you drop everything to help someone whose home caught fire? American Red Cross volunteers do just that six times a day.
It took you about 10 seconds to read that. Already, five people in America need blood. Our Red Cross makes sure that blood is there, supplying nearly 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.
The 2015 floods devastated parts of South Carolina. In 2016, it was Hurricane Matthew’s turn. This year, Irma stormed in.
Every year, major disasters hit South Carolina. Every time, the Red Cross is there.
Since August, nearly 200 local disaster workers deployed throughout the country to help people recover from disasters. In eight weeks, the organization sheltered more people than it has in the last five years combined.
Red Cross volunteers are in our communities every day. They’re educating people about fire safety as well as installing smoke alarms.
Need CPR training? Call the Red Cross.
Volunteers support active duty service members, veterans and their families by providing emergency communications, counseling and financial assistance.
Red Cross services are only possible through the generosity of our donors. The fact is an average of 91 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in humanitarian services and programs.
I welcome you to sign up, put on that red vest and help. This holiday season, please join my family and me in our support of the American Red Cross.
Jimmy Feuger, Chairman of American Red Cross, Eastern South Carolina Chapter
Put guns in the right hands
Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. When was the last time you heard that criminals fill out a permit and get training?
Criminals use stolen guns and they could care less about human life. Guns in the right hands, protect humans from assaults.
Liz Bell, Myrtle Beach
