Children need Christ

With all the competition from Star Wars and Harry Potter and such, we are going to lose our children if we do not instill Bible stories in their hearts.
Children are born with a void in their hearts that only God can fill. Nothing else will work – not drugs, not sex, not alcohol, nor nicotine. We need to help our children fill this void by leading them to accept Christ as their Savior. He is truly the only way to heaven and to a happy, abundant life while on earth.
Eric Metaxus says in his book, “If You Can Keep It,” that in order to have freedom, one must have virtue, and if one is to have virtue, one must have faith. To have faith, we must teach our children the Bible.
“Faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the Word of God.” Romans 10: 17.
If America wants to keep her culture, her way of life, her government, her constitution, she must get her families back to family devotions. Children Bible Story Books in the home is a must.
If we do not build our faith base, we will lose our way of life and our country.
Patricia G. Milley, Conway
