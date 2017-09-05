S.C. nuke plant execs walking away with our money

It certainly is suspicious that the executive responsible for spearheading the nuclear power plant debacle is allowed to suddenly retire from a state-owed utility with full benefits. Want to bet who politicians blame for this fiasco? About $9 billion of our money was wasted on a nuclear power plant deemed too costly to finish while $20 million of our money was wasted in bonuses, with the supposed oversight of our wonderful
legislature. Now they are negotiating to sell the plant for pennies on the dollar.
No doubt additional bonuses if the sale goes through. In the end, we customers will pay off debt and
purchase energy at exorbitant rates from the same people they sell the plant to when completed.
No wonder people rent billboards trying to get elected to this board of directors.
Dan Griffin, Myrtle Beach
