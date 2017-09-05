Letters to the Editor

HOAs make life in Myrtle Beach area difficult

September 05, 2017 9:43 PM

Many people move to the Grand Strand for good reasons; it’s basically a great place. Yet too many communities here are controlled by homeowners associations ( HOAs) too often domineered by a bunch of fuddy duddy, busy-bodies who want to dictate how people live, the inches a lawn or hedge may be, and impose many other ludicrous conditions called covenants.

Worse, such misguided yahoos employ the services of dubious property management companies to harass, threaten and extort money from homeowners. Ever sad, too, local law enforcement refuses to investigate and prosecute such wrongdoing, claiming racketeering and corruption is the responsibility of the Feds, not theirs. Go figure.

Donald Ross, Myrtle Beach

  Comments  

