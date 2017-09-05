Stop blaming race for everything

Where do I start. England bought slaves from black tribes for supplies, so don't blame white people.
Black people can protest and have riots and tear the town up, and if there is a white person around, cop or not, then its racism.
If white people protest, then there are signs of violence. Who is instigating the problem there?
This world is making it a non-white world, making it about every race, which is OK.
If I break the law, I should have to answer to the law. Can everyone take responsibility for their own actions and stop blaming everyone else?
George Shawver, Dayton, Ohio
