Letters to the Editor

Stop blaming race for everything

September 05, 2017 9:43 PM

Where do I start. England bought slaves from black tribes for supplies, so don't blame white people.

Black people can protest and have riots and tear the town up, and if there is a white person around, cop or not, then its racism.

If white people protest, then there are signs of violence. Who is instigating the problem there?

This world is making it a non-white world, making it about every race, which is OK.

If I break the law, I should have to answer to the law. Can everyone take responsibility for their own actions and stop blaming everyone else?

George Shawver, Dayton, Ohio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mark McBride files for mayor of Myrtle Beach

Mark McBride files for mayor of Myrtle Beach 2:14

Mark McBride files for mayor of Myrtle Beach
Puerto Rico and Florida residents prepare for massive hurricane 0:51

Puerto Rico and Florida residents prepare for massive hurricane
Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock addresses officer involved shooting 2:55

Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock addresses officer involved shooting

View More Video