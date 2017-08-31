Letters to the Editor

Dunham right person to help lead Myrtle Beach

August 31, 2017 9:17 PM

This is why I am voting for Ann Dunham for Myrtle Beach City Council. Yes, we have been married for more than 41 years. However, I want to share the rest of the story.

You see, Ann has a sister, Brenda. Brenda has been disabled since 1967. Yes, for more than 50 years. During that time, Ann has relentlessly done research, gone to conferences, read countless books, and done everything in her power to give Brenda a better life.

She constantly questioned treatments, drugs and always spoke her mind in an effort to find the truth. We have visited Brenda faithfully and she knows we love her.

Ann has been researching the poor actions, waste, and finances of Myrtle Beach. Ann Dunham is a truth seeker. She is not political. She has no motivation other than a cure for the ills our city faces.

God has given her 50 years to prepare for this moment. Voters of Myrtle Beach, let her help heal our city.

Dennis Dunham, Myrtle Beach

  Comments  

