August 31, 2017 9:16 PM

Respect the music or stay home

My wife and I moved here full time in April. It has been a wonderful time so far, with one exception. We try weekly to sample the fine music in the area, such as Music on Main and concerts in Calabash, North Carolina.　

The performers are great, but many times the audiences are terrible. Just recently we moved away from one couple who just kept talking, only to sit next to someone who pulled out her cell phone to discuss a baby shower!

Please folks, if these conversations are so important, please stay home for the sake of the performers and others who enjoy the music.

Richard Poncheri, Myrtle Beach

