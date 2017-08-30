Letters to the Editor

North Myrtle Beach lifeguards guard lives - period

August 30, 2017 07:41 PM

UPDATED August 30, 2017 07:41 PM

Re "Lifeguards should guard lives - not hawk products on the beach" letter by David Gerkens.

In his Aug. 27 letter, incorrectly assumed that city of North Myrtle Beach ocean lifeguards are tasked with renting chairs and umbrellas to the beach-going public. They are not.

In 2006, the North Myrtle Beach City Council made the decision to end the city’s practice of contracting out lifeguard services to private companies. In 2007, the city began hiring its own ocean lifeguards, whose　only　job is to ensure the safety of ocean swimmers.

Employees with our parks and recreation department’s beach services division handle umbrella and chair rentals and concession sales on the beach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patrick Dowling, public information officer, North Myrtle Beach

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

    Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia, who is nearing the end of a five-month medical sabbatical, discusses the difficulty of his leave, his health and the Coastal Carolina football program.

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football
Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach 4:05

Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

Scam hitting vacationers and renters 1:19

Scam hitting vacationers and renters

View More Video