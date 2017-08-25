Is White History Month the next chapter of the Trump dramas?

Is White History Month next?
Donald Trump has made an ingenious and politically correct statement -- the people will be the people, irregardless of which side they stand.
Black people will always stand up for black people - Black Lives Matter - and whites will stand up for whites (white supremacy). There's nothing racist about it, nothing more than the accident of birth that commits you and family and freedom of association.
Of course, there are bad black people who rob banks, shoot and stab each other, deal drugs, pimp, etc. And there are bad white people who steal, lie, murder, and commit terrorist acts, and so on.
But for the sake of political correctness, I expect President Trump will advocate for a White History Month. You know, it's always the fault of someone else.
Josh Copeland, Conway
