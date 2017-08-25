Terrifying acts in Carolina Forest? No biggie, just privileged kids being silly

Editor’s note: Four teenagers involved in what police initially described as a “misguided prank” have recently been charged with breach of peace.
A Carolina Forest neighborhood sprang into action when two preteen neighborhood boys ran to the nearest home to say that four masked men in a SUV had ordered them to get in their car. After a high-speed chase by concerned neighbors, the suspects car was identified and the Horry County Police Department took over.
Neighbors also reported separate incidents of a girl being attacked with a rock and two other preteen boys who the masked suspects tried to get into their car.
Well, it turns out that the threats and assaults were just boyish pranks by four well-connected white teenagers.
Pete Wade, Myrtle Beach
