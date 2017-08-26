Letters to the Editor

Liberal paper and liberal writer just don’t get it

August 26, 2017 9:00 AM

Re “Republicans believe in simplistic nonsense” letter by Terry Munson.

I am glad The Sun News has decided to add comedy to your Opinion page. That must have been a slow day for editorial submissions for the paper to dedicate a full third page to captioned article.

Munson rails about the Republican economic theories but doesn’t mention that, according to a Business Insider report from June that unemployment for black people is the lowest it’s been since 2000. This goes against Munson’s “simplistic nonsense,” that Republican policies only benefit the rich.

I could go on and on, but your liberal-leaning, left newspaper would hardly give me the space that it regularly provides to one of your left Pawleys Island writers. I often wonder if The Sun News has Munson on the payroll.

For me, I would rather read the “Dilbert” cartoon, as it gives much more insight to real politics than this.

Jim Furry, Myrtle Beach

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NMB Chiefs rejoice in shutout win

NMB Chiefs rejoice in shutout win 1:24

NMB Chiefs rejoice in shutout win
Dramatic play leads to Charlotte Christian win over Myrtle Beach Seahawks 0:22

Dramatic play leads to Charlotte Christian win over Myrtle Beach Seahawks
Dave Sawtell at ParaLong Drive Championship 1:02

Dave Sawtell at ParaLong Drive Championship

View More Video