Letters to the Editor

Lifeguards should guard lives - not hawk products on the beach

August 26, 2017 9:00 AM

This letter is directed to the city of Myrtle Beach.

From the front page of the Aug. 8 edition of The Sun News: “Myrtle Beach ... also increased the number of 'lifeguard only' stands where guards do not have additional jobs, like renting chairs and umbrellas. “

Since when did the job of lifeguarding on the beach include anything but protecting the lives of all beach goers?

Every beach I have visited, the job of lifeguards was to assure there were no drownings. And that’s it.

Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach cannot say that is true of their beaches. Therefore, until such time, the earning of money on the beach is no longer more important than safety, locals and guests should choose to relocate elsewhere.

David Gerkens, Myrtle Beach

