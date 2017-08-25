Treat all statues the same, beginning with Lincoln’s

I wanted to respond to columnist Cindi Scoppe's suggestion to put up signs to “protest” Confederate statues.
To be fair and unbiased, we need to do this to all statues in all states.
For example, “We prefer not to honor Abraham Lincoln for his racist views, but Legislature has left us no choice. To quote Lincoln: ‘I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been in favor of bringing about in anyway the social and political equality of the white and black races - that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people...’”
There is a lot more to this quote, but space here restricts it. Look it up online.
And why on earth is there a statue of Lenin in Washington state?! I don't see any protests there.
Teresa Dalton, Surfside Beach
