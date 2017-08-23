Bank robberies not treated seriously enough

This is in response to the recent numerous bank robberies, which have resulted in the lives of two employees.
In November 2014, I witnessed a bank robbery at the Crescom bank at the intersection of Garden City Connector and Kings Highway. I provided the Horry County police with a license tag number and was able to identify the perpetrator. I went to court and positively identified the assailant. I currently work in CA and took my personal time off from work.
The taxpayers of Horry County paid for my flight, as well as a rental car. As a result of all this money spent by the taxpayers, the assailant got less than a year in jail and is out now on probation. He was armed and dangerous.
I guess bank robbery is no longer a federal crime and innocent victims now lose their lives.
Donna Rotan, Murrells Inlet
