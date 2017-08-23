Privileged kids got away with wrongdoing

Re “It wasn’t kidnapping, it was pranks” article in The Sun News.
Recently, there was an attempted kidnapping in the Carolina Forest area, alas, Horry County police, not a judge, declared this a clear case of afluenza, as was the case recently in Texas.
Oh well; so much for equal protection under the law. Wonder what the prognosis would be if the incident was played out in the opposite direction, whereas had there been an incident where one of the teenage perpetrators had been the victim of an attempted kidnapping?
Would an apology from the perpetrator been enough of punishment?
John Martinez, Conway
