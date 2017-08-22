South Carolina needs to tax more trailers

So many of the tax issues we face could be resolved if South Carolina would impose a license plate tag tax on all trailers - not just business, though there there are still many trailers not tagged for a business nature - on every person who has a trailer hitched to the back of their trucks and cars.
These trailer cause many tree limbs, bushes and garbage to fly into the street.
In addition, most of these trailers do not have back-up lights. I have been told it is a good ole boy issue and may never be changed.
What a terrible lose of revenue. You certainly wouldn’t need a prescription tax if this simple tax was passed.
Carmen Turner, Myrtle Beach
