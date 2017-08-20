Yes, Trump is making America great again

The characters in the classic short story by Washington Irving that takes place in the Catskill Mountains of New York are roaming the pages of The Sun News, sleep walking. How so?
To begin with, their egregious distortions and falsehoods relative to President Donald Trump's record as compared to former President Barrack Obama.The disparity of the fake/dishonest news and exaggerations of Trump, as opposed to former President Obama, are strikingly unfair. Allow me to illustrate.
1) When Obama left office, the national debt had grown the most, dollar-wise during his two terms than any other. The balance in January 2009 was $10.6 trillion; in 2016, it was $19.6 Trillion – a more than 71 percent increase. This was the fifth-largest increase percentage-wise in our history.
2) The Antonin "Tony" Rezko - Obama deal connection, a deal between the two on a house purchase and land deal in the exclusive South Side section of Chicago. ABC TV raised a question of how the Rezkos were able to buy a vacant lot adjoining the home of Sen. Barack Obama in 2005 - at a time Rezko says he was already in deep debt - and then sell a portion of that lot to the Obamas. Talk about ethics.
3) The Syrian fake red line.
4) The Iran nuclear deal, which included returning $33.6 billion of money back to the country, along with sanctions relief.
5) The Fast and Furious gun-trafficking program, during which the ATF and legal gun dealers traced weapons of low-level buyers believed to be acquiring them for Mexican drug cartels. Some 2,000 of those guns went missing, including one that showed up at a scene where a U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed.
Take all of this and the outrageous secret deals, negotiations, and the dark-mysterious sanction pacts of the Obama administration, as compared to President Trump's outstanding accomplishments, there just aren't any comparisons between the two.
The stock market has hit its highest point ever; unemployment is at a 16-year-low; consumer confidence is up and roaring; the recent United Nations Security Council sanctions on North Korea getting Russia and China to agree is a major accomplishment and worthy of praise; a rollback of regulations, boosting coal mining; China agreed to buy U.S. beef for the first time since the mad cow disease outbreak of 2003; and the president has been targeting MS-13 gangs.
Trump signed a religious freedom Executive Order, as well as set up a commission on child trafficking and one on the opioid crisis.
He approved the XL pipeline. Two Japanese auto manufacturers will build their plants in the U.S. and invest more than $10 billion, with thousands of jobs piling into the economy.
Trump has and is working wonders for the United States, making America prosperous again.
And now if the dreamers of the Washington Irving short story (Rip Van Winkle) would awake to see and witness America's bright future, we can all unite to Make America Great Again.
It would be terrific.
The writer lives in Myrtle Beach.
