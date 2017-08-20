Democrats far better on the economy

Re "Pawleys Island liberal promoting fake news" letter by Bob Boland.
I had to chuckle a little as I read Mr. Boland's article about Trump and unemployment and how many jobs have been created since he took office.
History is a great teacher and often repeats itself.
Under the Johnson administration, a Democrat, unemployment hit an all-time low of 3.4 percent. Nixon, a Republican, came along and it went up to 5.5 percent before he left. Under Ford, a Republican, it got even worse, 7.8 percent. Carter, a Democrat, came in and went down to 6 percent. You see the pattern?
Then under George H. W. Bush, a Republican, it was back up to 7 percent, then back down to 4.3 percent under Clinton, a Democrat, as well as the only balanced budget – including a surplus!
George W. Bush, a Republican, swallowed up the surplus left to him, he went back to deficit spending, and unemployment up to 7.8 percent again and when he left office, it was on its way to 10 percent after the financial meltdown from the Republicans.
Obama, a Democrat, takes office, financial institutions were closing, investment companies were closing, and some folks were going to jail, but by the end of Obama's administration, unemployment went back down to 4.7 percent.
Do you see the pattern?
Every Republican president since the JFK-era has been handed an economy clicking along and getting better, with stable financial markets and everyone who wanted a job could get one, except of course, for Reagan when unemployment soared to 7.5 percent as he was busting unions, where all the good jobs were.
Now let's look at Trump. Yes there were mining jobs created; however, the vast majority of those mining jobs were in oil and gas, not coal.
How about the Carrier deal in Indiana? That state gave that company $7 million in tax incentives to save 700 jobs. But guess what? They will be laying off 600 people as they close operations and move to Mexico!
So the next time you see the those wonderful unemployment rates, and job creation, thank the preceding Democrats for what they did, and then sit back and wait for the Republicans to screw it up.
It's coming and faster than you think as the Koch Bros and Trump Inc. fatten all the fat cats and fill their pockets with your hard earned money.
The writer lives in North Myrtle Beach.
Comments