Call out all who caused the recent unrest

August 19, 2017 8:46 AM

I agree with the Presidents Bush that President Trump’s bigotry cannot be tolerated. However, the media, including Fox News Channel, needs to call out both sides.

What I saw were signs saying white lives matter, as well as signs for black lives matter. Some folks came to protest the removal of a statue; the others came looking for a fight, and they got it.

Perhaps it's time to amend the First Amendment and define what freedom of speech is in a civilized society.

Charles Klein, Yorktown, Virginia

