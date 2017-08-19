Call out all who caused the recent unrest

I agree with the Presidents Bush that President Trump’s bigotry cannot be tolerated. However, the media, including Fox News Channel, needs to call out both sides.
What I saw were signs saying white lives matter, as well as signs for black lives matter. Some folks came to protest the removal of a statue; the others came looking for a fight, and they got it.
Perhaps it's time to amend the First Amendment and define what freedom of speech is in a civilized society.
Charles Klein, Yorktown, Virginia
