Myrtle Beach area radio personalities will be missed

I know in life nothing stays the same, but some changes just don't make any sense.
One of the favorite radio stations in Myrtle Beach, Easy Radio, has recently decided to let several of their DJ’s go. I know that I am not alone in saying that Jim Morgan, Bob Collins and Bob Natale will be greatly missed. We have listened to them for so long they have become part of our every day; they are part of our lives.
I believe that everything happens for a reason, but when something is working so well and everyone is enjoying these personalities on the air so much, I don't understand what is to be gained by taking them off the air. I wish all three of them good luck in the future.
Doris Graziano, Murrells Inlet
