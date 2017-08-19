Time to swallow hard and admit you made a mistake voting for Trump

I watched the West Virginia President Trump love fest. I noticed that many of his followers were wearing his “Make America Great Again” hat. If any of these people could turn on a computer, they could check to see that a lot of what Trump and his family have made is made elsewhere.
I have run numerous golf outings and fundraisers for softball teams, and all hats, shirts, uniforms, etc., were made in the United States of America. I’m nowhere near a millionaire, so what’s Trump’s problem? His problem is that he’s a phony who brags about how much money he has but can’t buy things made in the United States? He tells everybody that things are going to be great. Maybe for him and his family, but not the rest of us.
It’s very hard to admit that you voted for the wrong person. I know that feeling. I voted for Nixon. It took me a long time to admit I made a mistake. This man Trump is not good for the United States. We are now the laughing stock of the whole world. Surely people now realize that Trump is a bragger and a liar.
I am a Vietnam Veteran, the same conflict that Trump received five deferments for the draft. He, nor any of his silver spoon-fed sons, ever served this country. My oldest son served in Desert Storm and the Panama Invasion.
Trump’s biggest worry is what he should have for dinner, sirloin steak or a New York strip.
Marty Gray, Murrells Inlet
